Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $369.40 on Friday. Waters has a one year low of $185.09 and a one year high of $369.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after buying an additional 257,061 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $66,587,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after buying an additional 225,071 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after buying an additional 187,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

