Waves Enterprise Price Reaches $0.32 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $13.23 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00114576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00161834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,664.91 or 1.00080607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.47 or 0.00946759 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

