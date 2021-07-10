WAX Price Reaches $0.13 (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $220.56 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 107.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00095862 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,753,772,425 coins and its circulating supply is 1,664,384,941 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

