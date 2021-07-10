WaykiChain One Day Volume Hits $4.68 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $36.24 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00054165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.41 or 0.00865412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044718 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

