WazirX (WRX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.56 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00003220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $318.67 million and approximately $13.56 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,584 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

