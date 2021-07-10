Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 29,469 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 437.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,469 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 774,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 29,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.95. 5,251,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,684,846. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $110.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.19.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

