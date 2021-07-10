Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 71,830 BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. BP accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 269.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

Shares of BP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.01. 7,059,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,864,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.92.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.37%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

