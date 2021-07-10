Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.9% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $906.38.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $24.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $901.31. The stock had a trading volume of 764,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,215. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $902.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $868.36. The company has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

