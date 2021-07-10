Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $4.96 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.7% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.77. 13,694,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,787,888. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.71. The firm has a market cap of $471.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

