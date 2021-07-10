Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $5.31 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,022 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after purchasing an additional 77,864 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.38. 23,976,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,502,525. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $138.46 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

