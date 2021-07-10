Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,706 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.3% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,307,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 280,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,310,000 after acquiring an additional 93,788 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 583,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.56. 35,200,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,928,395. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

