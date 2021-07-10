Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $1.72 Million in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,825,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

HYG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.00. 17,698,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,650,480. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.98 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.41.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

