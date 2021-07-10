Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.7% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.74.

WFC stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,055,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,828,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57. The stock has a market cap of $181.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.