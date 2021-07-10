Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 32,300 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. MGM Resorts International accounts for about 0.9% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,715,000 after purchasing an additional 284,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,897 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,891,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,286,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $110,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $351,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,295,577.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. 5,345,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,368,813. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.62.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

