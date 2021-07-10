Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 139,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 0.32% of Cytosorbents at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

CTSO stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. 247,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,928. Cytosorbents Co. has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 0.28.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

