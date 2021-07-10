Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. Diageo accounts for about 1.0% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 45.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after buying an additional 169,043 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Diageo by 15.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 539,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71,433 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $3,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

DEO stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.46. The stock had a trading volume of 233,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,960. The stock has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.81. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $197.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

