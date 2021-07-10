Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will post $4.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the highest is $4.54 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $16.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $16.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.84. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

