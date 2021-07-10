WeTrust 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, WeTrust has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a market cap of $583,366.46 and $1.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WeTrust

TRST is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

