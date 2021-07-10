WHALE Hits Market Capitalization of $44.18 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last week, WHALE has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.27 or 0.00021621 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $44.18 million and approximately $135,042.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00115150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00161826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,678.08 or 1.00131792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.98 or 0.00945410 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,075,703 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

