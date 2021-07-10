Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.46. 1,127,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,646. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $809,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,002,000 after purchasing an additional 117,094 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.