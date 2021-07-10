Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.38% of Whirlpool worth $328,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.02. The company had a trading volume of 520,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,330. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $133.90 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total value of $11,470,150.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,965.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

