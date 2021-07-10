Whiteheart Trading 8.2% Higher This Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for approximately $677.24 or 0.02013945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $133,060.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00045306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00115969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00161695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,710.20 or 1.00245995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.74 or 0.00938939 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

