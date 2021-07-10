WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) versus Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Financial Survey

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 93.36% 8.29% 3.97% Boulder Growth & Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and Boulder Growth & Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 1 1 3 0 2.40 Boulder Growth & Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus price target of $13.80, suggesting a potential downside of 9.69%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Boulder Growth & Income Fund.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Boulder Growth & Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 121.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Boulder Growth & Income Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $61.70 million 5.10 $31.68 million $1.17 13.06 Boulder Growth & Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Boulder Growth & Income Fund.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Boulder Growth & Income Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, L.L.C. It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies across all capitalizations, as well as in fixed income securities issued by companies. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up security picking approach, focusing on such factors as defensible businesses with solid financial positions and strong operating track records to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Composite Index. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. was formed on December 7, 1972 and is domiciled in the United States.

