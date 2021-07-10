Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Holdings Raised by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 176.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,818 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.10% of Williams-Sonoma worth $13,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock traded up $5.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.76. 701,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,281. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $80.99 and a one year high of $194.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.49.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,375,144 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

