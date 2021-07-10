Wing (WING) Price Hits $13.77 on Major Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Wing coin can now be bought for $13.77 or 0.00041192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $24.10 million and $1.58 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00113991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00162718 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,569.43 or 1.00395607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.78 or 0.00962334 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,874,649 coins and its circulating supply is 1,749,649 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

