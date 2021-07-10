WINk (WIN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $433.71 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00009621 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.94 or 0.00304599 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.