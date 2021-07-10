Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 254 ($3.32).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRW. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday.

MRW traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 264.90 ($3.46). The company had a trading volume of 9,489,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,866,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 269 ($3.51). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 199.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.23.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

