Woodcoin (LOG) Price Reaches $0.0546 on Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 10th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $438,479.40 and approximately $68,524.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,437.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,090.40 or 0.06251573 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.22 or 0.01457087 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.46 or 0.00393145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00145843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.99 or 0.00625014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.05 or 0.00409853 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.47 or 0.00324384 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin's total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin's official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, "Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. "

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

