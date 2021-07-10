Wootrade (WOO) Price Reaches $0.63 on Top Exchanges

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Wootrade has a total market cap of $237.94 million and $23.50 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wootrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wootrade has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00053845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.80 or 0.00876828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00044296 BTC.

Wootrade Profile

Wootrade is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,873,566,213 coins and its circulating supply is 376,235,705 coins. Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . The official website for Wootrade is woo.network . The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Wootrade Coin Trading

