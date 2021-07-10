Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,789 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Workhorse Group worth $16,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 351.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 1,890.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 2.71. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

WKHS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

