Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Reaches $3.31 on Major Exchanges (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $3.31 or 0.00009883 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $216,917.59 and $3,641.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00116243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00161591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,452.51 or 1.00001094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.62 or 0.00943486 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

