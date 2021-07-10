Wrapped Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $6.59 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $6.59 billion and approximately $147.29 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $33,460.60 or 1.00114998 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00039751 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007398 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00055977 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000920 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 197,075 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.