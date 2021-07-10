Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7,209.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $382,575.27 and approximately $7,209.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $199.15 or 0.00595144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00045472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00115897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00161458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,413.55 or 0.99851651 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.50 or 0.00948809 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars.

