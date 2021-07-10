Wrapped NXM Price Up 5.2% This Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $99.11 million and $7.57 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for $59.10 or 0.00175755 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00053478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.58 or 0.00875979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005390 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

