xBTC Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, xBTC has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular exchanges. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $719,450.28 and $903.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get xBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00115794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00162106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,352.67 or 0.99898830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00942348 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 2,463,298 coins and its circulating supply is 2,453,133 coins. The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.