Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Million

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce sales of $2.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $35.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.70 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of XENE opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $762.40 million, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

In related news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

