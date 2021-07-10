XinFin Network (XDC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.13 Billion

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One XinFin Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XinFin Network has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. XinFin Network has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $4.42 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 73.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.34 or 0.00912540 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,679,402,701 coins and its circulating supply is 12,279,402,701 coins. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

