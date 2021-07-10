XMax Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. One XMax coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and $131,350.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XMax has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XMax Profile

XMax is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,885,245,225 coins. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

