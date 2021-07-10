XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.84.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $141.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.52. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock worth $458,515,206 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

