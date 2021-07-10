xRhodium (XRC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $337.00

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00004630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $337.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006243 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004724 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000489 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00033312 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001161 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00053208 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001257 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.