XSGD (XSGD) One Day Volume Tops $35,527.00

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $28.20 million and $35,527.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00115925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00162147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,488.69 or 1.00118415 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.22 or 0.00942390 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 46,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 38,215,519 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

