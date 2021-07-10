XTRABYTES Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $799,453.08 and approximately $340.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00115353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00161722 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00025324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002669 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.