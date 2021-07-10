yAxis Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for $3.44 or 0.00010156 BTC on major exchanges. yAxis has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $58,017.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yAxis has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00115976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00161829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,959.29 or 1.00219261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.47 or 0.00933967 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

