Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.14

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.14 and traded as high as C$14.60. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$14.60, with a volume of 1,021 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on Y shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Yellow Pages to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.14. The company has a market cap of C$405.65 million and a P/E ratio of 6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.13, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$73.51 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.8799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Yellow Pages’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.