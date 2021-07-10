Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $674,515.13 and $28,903.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yellow Road alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00117014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00161976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,930.74 or 1.00218187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.92 or 0.00944929 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,653,549 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yellow Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yellow Road and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.