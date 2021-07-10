Yellow Road Trading 1% Lower This Week (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $659,823.28 and $16,338.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,653,549 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

