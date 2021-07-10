YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) Trading 30.7% Lower Over Last Week

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00008147 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. YFIVE FINANCE has a market capitalization of $62,100.63 and approximately $97,860.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00053741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.30 or 0.00884024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005336 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Profile

YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,515 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

