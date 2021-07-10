Yield Protocol Price Tops $0.0413 on Top Exchanges (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $274,055.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

