YVS.Finance (YVS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $79,638.00

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001136 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $312,720.95 and approximately $79,638.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YVS.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00115168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00162321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,571.33 or 1.00036672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.74 or 0.00952755 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 820,436 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YVS.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YVS.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.