Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to Post $0.19 EPS

Analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 792.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,224,000 after acquiring an additional 988,726 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 804,194 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $10,454,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $7,254,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $6,866,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECOM traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 96,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,032. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $728.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.85.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.